Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6635 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Elron Ventures’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Elron Ventures Stock Performance

ELRNF stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Elron Ventures has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 13.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Elron Ventures alerts:

Elron Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Elron Ventures Ltd formerly known as Elron Electronic Industries Ltd, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and seed investment. The firm prefers to invest in cybersecurity, enterprise software or healthcare industries. The firm prefers to invest in Israel sector. Elron Ventures Ltd was founded in 1962 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Elron Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elron Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.