Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6635 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Elron Ventures’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Elron Ventures Stock Performance
ELRNF stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Elron Ventures has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 13.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Elron Ventures Company Profile
