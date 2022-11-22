Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 4.8% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.48. 39,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,521,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
