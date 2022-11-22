Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 4.8% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.48. 39,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,521,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

