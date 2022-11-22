Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,709,342 shares.The stock last traded at $18.22 and had previously closed at $18.08.

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 183.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

