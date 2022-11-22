Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.08 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $293.48 million and $24.08 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00464020 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.61 or 0.28469530 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
