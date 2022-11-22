EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Director Kyle D. Vann Sells 13,500 Shares

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. 1,637,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.66.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.54%.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 321,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

