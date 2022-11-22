Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$5.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.78.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

ESI opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.33. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.