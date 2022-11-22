Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 486,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 217,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

