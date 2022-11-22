Equinox Gold (EQX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00.

11/4/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

11/4/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$8.50.

11/4/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

11/4/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

10/24/2022 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/24/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$6.50.

10/13/2022 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 3,673,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,896. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 235,219 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

