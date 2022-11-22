Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 22nd (AI, AMH, AO, AUMN, AZN, BAB, BSY, BYG, CML, CNIC)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 22nd:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. They currently have a C$13.55 price target on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a £118 ($139.53) target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.19) target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 250 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,150 ($25.42) target price on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a C$1.08 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($28.38) price target on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 5,520 ($65.27) target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) price target on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) target price on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$9.96 target price on the stock.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.60) price target on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($2.72) price target on the stock.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

