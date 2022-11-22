Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 22nd (AI, AMH, AO, AUMN, AZN, BAB, BSY, BYG, CML, CNIC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 22nd:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. They currently have a C$13.55 price target on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO)

had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a £118 ($139.53) target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.19) target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 250 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price target on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,150 ($25.42) target price on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a C$1.08 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($28.38) price target on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 5,520 ($65.27) target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) price target on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) target price on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$9.96 target price on the stock.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.60) price target on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($2.72) price target on the stock.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

