ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $9.37 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $53.30 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,177.42 or 0.99999797 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010741 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00228873 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00825538 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $37.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

