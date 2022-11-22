ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
ESE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
ESE stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.14. 109,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,822. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
