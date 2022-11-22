ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ESE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ESE stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.14. 109,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,822. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 858,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

