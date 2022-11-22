ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.65. ESS Tech shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 12,513 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

ESS Tech Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Insider Transactions at ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,183.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,013 shares of company stock worth $754,189. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 218,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $10,116,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

