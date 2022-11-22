Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $743.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,991. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $725.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $769.63.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

