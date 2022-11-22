Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.39% of Identiv worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 158.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 22.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 17.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 150.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 44 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,190. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $206.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.60.

INVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

