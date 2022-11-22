Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Impinj worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of PI stock traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $116.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,174,937 shares in the company, valued at $351,941,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,174,937 shares in the company, valued at $351,941,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $300,810.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,577 shares of company stock worth $25,006,123. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PI. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

