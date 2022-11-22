Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,677,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $13,682,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.49. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

