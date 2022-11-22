Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of MP Materials worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 4,685.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 308,049 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MP Materials by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in MP Materials by 6.4% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 273.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 109,876 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $4,018,165.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,235,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,188,707.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 741,416 shares of company stock valued at $25,815,960. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials Stock Up 4.6 %

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

MP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,686. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

