Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for 1.4% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $964.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

