Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 6,299 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.55% of DZS worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DZS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of DZS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of DZS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DZS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,569,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

DZSI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. 1,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

