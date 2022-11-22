Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 246 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 200,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after buying an additional 150,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,722. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.68 and a 200 day moving average of $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares in the company, valued at $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total transaction of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 154,748 shares in the company, valued at $46,469,276.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,678 shares of company stock worth $5,633,098 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

