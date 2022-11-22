Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Cowen comprises approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.00% of Cowen worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $15,275,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 500,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cowen by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COWN. Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

COWN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,583. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

