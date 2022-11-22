Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 486 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,872 shares of company stock valued at $53,802,046 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH traded up $7.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.72. 60,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.03 and a 200 day moving average of $245.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

