Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 8,839 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.65% of Evolus worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evolus by 164.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at $400,472.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at $400,472.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $158,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,422,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,118,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,967 shares of company stock worth $153,887 and sold 95,148 shares worth $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,570. The firm has a market cap of $442.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.26. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

