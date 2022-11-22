Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $18.34 or 0.00113336 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $265.81 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,177.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000482 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00427677 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023510 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00810215 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00666392 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006213 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00236094 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00245567 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,989,972 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
