Evercore ISI Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $120.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

AMAT opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

