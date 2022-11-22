EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Darren Wilson Sells 3,500 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $117,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,864.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $116,550.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $116,305.00.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

EVOP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 217,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,745. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVO Payments

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVOP. William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northcoast Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Further Reading

