Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.36. 8,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,766. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

