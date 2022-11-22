Fellaz One Day Trading Volume Tops $186,912.16 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Fellaz has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $186,912.16 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00007901 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

