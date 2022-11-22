Fetch.ai Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $41.32 million and $4.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00075772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022884 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

