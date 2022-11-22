Fetch.ai Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $41.05 million and $4.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00074837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00058232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022926 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.