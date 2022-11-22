Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Upgraded at Barclays

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

