Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,457. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

