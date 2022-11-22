Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,676,000 after acquiring an additional 214,348 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $287.35 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.92 and its 200 day moving average is $294.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

