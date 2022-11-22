Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $159.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

