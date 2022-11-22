Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $184.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

