Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

