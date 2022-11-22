Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,248 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $258.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average is $206.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

