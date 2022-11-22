Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,161 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

