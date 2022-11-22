Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,344 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 538,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 105,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.