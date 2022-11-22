Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58.

