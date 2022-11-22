Financial Contrast: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) versus United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation -11.80% 1.70% 0.75% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than United Maritime.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $546.12 million 0.67 -$151.40 million ($5.58) -3.60 United Maritime $7.39 million 0.59 $2.17 million N/A N/A

United Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats United Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

