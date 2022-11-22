Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $27.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

