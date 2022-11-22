Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 40,777 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

