Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 42,524 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,524 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

