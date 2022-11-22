Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

