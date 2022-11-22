Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $527.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.38.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

