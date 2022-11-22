Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sonoco Products by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

