Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.28

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 64292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Fire & Flower from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut Fire & Flower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.36.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

