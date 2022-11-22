First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Up 0.1 %
First Bancorp of Indiana stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.
About First Bancorp of Indiana
