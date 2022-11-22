First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 836,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,645 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,065. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

NYSE GS traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.70. 36,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.71 and its 200-day moving average is $321.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

